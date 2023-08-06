ADVERTISEMENT
#HappyFriendshipDay: Honesty is the main attribute I look for in my friends: Aishwarya Sakhuja

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja who was last seen in Colors' Junooniyatt does not believe in celebrating days such as Friendship Day. However, she talks about her friends and what she expects from them.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Aug,2023 11:31:26
Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja who was recently seen in the role of Dr Pari in Colors’ Junooniyatt does not believe in celebrating one day as Friendship Day. Well, 6 August is celebrated as International Friendship Day, but Aishwarya takes this opportunity to talk about her friends.

Says Aishwarya, “I don’t believe in celebrating days like Valentine’s Day and Friendship Day. I don’t have plans. I don’t even know when Friendship Day is. But yes, I do have friends. They play a very important role in my life. I think my permanent friendships began when I moved to college and there I found two or three really close friends. And we are friends even now. We look forward to spending time with each other.”

Talking about her closest buddies, Aishwarya explains, “My closest buddies are Meera, Supriya and Nandini. When I moved to Bombay I made another set of friends. In the Pune set of friends, one is a writer, one is a restauranteur and one works in the entertainment industry in a channel.”

On the attributes that she looks forward to in her friends, Aishwarya avers, “I think the first attribute that I look for in a good friend is being non-judgmental and being able to tell me things as they are. They need to be very honest with me. Even if I am messing up in life, they should have the courage to come and tell me that I am messing up in life. Honesty is the major attribute that I look for.”

Ask her about her hubby Rohit Nag and his friendship, she says, “I also forgot to add Rohit, he is one of my closest friends. Of course, we are married, but I share everything with him. So yes, he is also a part of it. I don’t celebrate these days. Yeah, so I think by default I will be with Rohit. Rohit will get 10 on 10 for being my closest friend.”

Here’s wishing all readers of IWMBuzz.com a very Happy Friendship Day.

Srividya Rajesh

