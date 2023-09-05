Television | Celebrities

Aishwarya Sakhuja the talented actress had had many teachers guiding her in her life and journey. On the occasion of Teacher's Day today, Aishwarya talks about her mentors and the advice she has got from them.

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja is happy celebrating Teacher’s Day. She expresses her heartfelt gratitude to the mentors who have played a pivotal role in shaping her life and career. Here is Aishwarya talking to IWMBuzz.com and sharing her appreciation for those who have guided her on her journey.

Among the many teachers who have influenced her life, Aishwarya praises Dr. Lalitha Suboo, a college professor who recognized where her true passion lay.

Aishwarya shares, “There have been a lot of teachers. But then there was this one professor who I had in college named Dr. Lalitha Suboo, and she knew that my heart was not in academics, and she understood my love for dramatics and my love for the entertainment industry. ”

Aishwarya further says, “Dr. Lalitha would always encourage me so much that even when I went for Miss India, she was extremely proud; there was a campaign that was held in my college asking them to vote for me, and she was the flag bearer of the campaign.”

However, the most significant mentor in the actress’s life is none other than her father. She says, ” My mentor is my father. He is my mentor and my guru. I have learned everything from him. ”

Aishwarya also acknowledges her Nani’s influence, saying, “My Nani has guided and shaped me to become a more empathetic person. That factor definitely comes from my Nani.”

