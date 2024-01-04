Birthday girl Aishwarya Sakhuja talks about her desires and aspirations on this special day

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja who was last seen in Colors’ Junooniyatt, celebrates her happy birthday today (4 January). With the New Year 2024 kickstarting, Aishwarya wishes that the year keeps her and her family in good health and prosperity.

Says Aishwarya, “I have zero idea how my day has been planned today. All I know is that Rohit has told me to keep my day completely free. So I assume that he has planned a surprise.”

As Aishwarya gets a year older today, she has this special wish to make for the New Year. “I am grateful that I could live another year with good health and make it fulfilling with new and profound experiences. I want to multiply all these aspects into two in the New Year.”

Also, she has a special wish to make for 2024. “I would want a good acting project coming my way,” she adds.

Aishwarya has her memory intact when it comes to her special birthday moment. “My best birthday moment was the one where Rohit proposed to me. He made it truly special, with surprises lined up every half an hour throughout the day. He ended it with fireworks and also gave me a ring.”

Lastly, Aishwarya who is a fond animal lover wants to send out this message. “As preachy and corny as it may sound, I don’t want to see the suffering of animals. I hope we can put our reasoning and logic to better use and give them homes.”

Aishwarya is known for her work in TV shows Saas Bina Sasural, Main Naa Bhoolungi, Khidki, Trideviyaan, Yeh Hai Chahatein etc.

Wish you a very Happy Birthday, Aishwarya!!