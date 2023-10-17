Television | Celebrities

Sargun Mehta, Shamita Shetty, and Adaa Khan are glamorous girls of the entertainment world. These beauties often make jaw-dropping appearances with their fashion choices, whether ethnic outfits or western dresses. Let’s check out how the beauties style themselves today in the sparkling fits.

Sargun Mehta’s Saree Look

The gorgeous Sargun shines bright in the sparkle of a red saree. The sequin red round-neck blouse complements the plain red saree look. However, she adds a modern-day vibe with the long sequin shrug. What a beauty! Sargun looks glamorous with glossy lips and minimal makeup.

Shamita Shetty’s Gold Floor-length Gown

Get that ‘darling’ look in the shine of a gold gown like Shamita Shetty in this stunning strapless gown with abstract details. The floor-length gown gives her strong woman vibes. She completes her sparkling glam with cherry glossy lips, smiley bold eyes, and hair that looks spectacular. Be the center of attraction with this gold dress.

Adaa Khan’s Floor-sweeping Gown

Slay the red carpet moment like Adaa Khan in the shiny look of a blue satin gown. The floor-sweeping gown with a plunging strapless neckline looks sensuous. She personifies glamour with her stunning appearance. With the diamond accessories and bold red lips, she completes her look. Her satin dress can slay for any event.

Whose look did you like, Sargun Mehta, Shamita Shetty, or Adaa Khan? Let us know in the comments box.