Golden Sand, Delicious Food & Silhouette Hours: Dive into Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s Romantic Vacation in Mauritius

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Bigg Boss’ cute couple, continue to set couple goals. The couple routinely shares glimpses of their affection on social media, which delights their admirers. The cute couple posted breathtaking photos from their Mauritius vacation to Instagram, exhibiting their elegance against the stunning scenery. Their photo leak features the two enjoying their togetherness in Mauritius. Check it out!

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s Romantic Vacation Appearance-

Aly Goni shared tons of images on Instagram as he gives a total beach vacation vibe in a floral printed shirt and black pants paired with a beige-colored hat. She stands on a beach in the first few pictures and poses candidly. In the third picture, he stirs the juice with a butter knife. In the next appearance, he stands candidly and captures a picture in silhouette hours. He also took a picture with a chef while flaunting a cute dish. Lastly, he captures a picture of a dashing posture near the pool.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Mauritius Trip Appearance-

The diva dazzled in a strapless white and green dress. She rounded off her look with side-parted open tresses, minimal makeup with shimmery cheeks and pink lips, and accessories with white pearl studs, gold bangles, and statement rings. In the first picture, she stands candidly and poses with a lavender flower. In the second picture, she donned a summery floral dress and a cute picture with a big smile.

In the next few pictures, she poses candidly while sitting on the swing, near the poolside, and near greenery. She also shared a picture while having a lunch date on the beach. The diva also captured a picture of herself candidly in silhouette hours. Lastly, she took a selfie picture of herself in a white bathrobe with a sweet smile. She also shared a picture of Aly Goni on her Instagram story as he watches a match on vacation.

She captioned her post, “Match miss nahi hona chahiye Aly Goni ka 🤣.”

What do you think about Jasmin and Aly’s Mauritius vacation? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.