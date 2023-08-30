Television | Celebrities

Seerat Kapoor and Viraj Kapoor are young siblings in the TV industry. Both being actors, are happy that they will get to celebrate Rakshabandhan together this year. Read on.

Young actors Viraj Kapoor and Seerat Kapoor are doing well for themselves, and have embarked on their acting journey with great confidence. Seerat was recently seen playing the negative lead in Star Plus’ Imlie, while Viraj is presently seen as the aggressive Romil in Star Plus’ Anupamaa. The siblings are happy as they will celebrate Rakshabandhan on a positive note this year.

With Rakshabandhan being celebrated all over on 30 August, we at IWMBuzz.com got the opportunity to talk to Seerat Kapoor about her plans with brother Viraj for Rakshabandhan.

Says Seerat, “Rakshabandhan isn’t just a festival for us. It is a reminder that we have someone who we can always count on and who will always be there for us. We both make sure that we remind each other of that bond whenever one needs it.”

On her favourite Rakshabandhan moment, Seerat avers, “My favourite Rakhshabandhan will be the one where Viraj was 3 years old and used to follow me around the house and was my cute little teddy bear to play with.”

Ask her how the significance of the day has changed for them over the years, and Seerat explains, “Every Rakhshabandhan we decide to be nicer to each other and more compassionate towards each other. I always get cute rakhis for Viraj which might even be a bit kiddish. But he wears it proudly. I think that over time, we have grown and now we have a much better understanding of each other.”

On the Rakhi celebrations this year, Seerat avers, “This year we’ll be together on Rakhi which isn’t always the case since we are working. This time wherever he is, I’ll go to him and we will celebrate by doing pooja and eating lots of sweets.”

On the cute wishes they have for each other, Seerat quips, “I wish him lots and lots of success. He has just entered a wonderful show ‘Anupamaa’ and I just wish that he grows and learns a lot. I generally don’t ask for gifts from him, but he does get me whatever I want, and whenever I want (mostly food) 🤗”

Wishing all our readers a very Happy Rakshabandhan!!