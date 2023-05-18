ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Here’s how TMKOC actress Palak Sindhwani starts her day

Palak Sindhwani shares her breakfast regime on social media handle. We can see her enjoying delicious pancakes in the picture. Check out below and let us know if you love pancakes too

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 07:35:59
Nothing can keep the love away from delicious pancakes. And it’s the same feeling for Palak Sindhwani too, who can’t stop having enough of freshly made delicious pancakes and honey. The TMKOC actress took to her Instagram handle to share the picture with her fans, and we could not help but drool over.

Palak Sindhwani enjoys delicious pancakes

In the picture, we can see Palak wearing a pretty peach pink bodycon dress. She completed the look with her sleek ponytail and minimal makeup. Sharing the picture, we can see her giving all love for delicious pancakes, giving a loving smile to them on her hand.

Check out below-

Here’s how TMKOC actress Palak Sindhwani starts her day 808101

Delicious pancakes recipe

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar (you can skip it and replace it with honey), baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, milk, egg, melted butter, and any desired flavorings. Gently mix all the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, stirring until smoothened, being careful not to overmix; a few lumps are perfectly fine. Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat and lightly grease it with butter or cooking spray. Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake, cooking until bubbles form on the surface, then flipping and cooking the other side until golden brown. Repeat the process with the remaining batter, adjusting the heat as needed to prevent burning. Finally, serve the warm pancakes with your preferred toppings, such as maple syrup, fresh fruits, or whipped cream.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

