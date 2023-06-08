Here’s what keeps Jasmin Bhasin stressed out all day

Hair care is not just about looking good; it plays a crucial role in maintaining the overall health and well-being of our hair. Taking care of our locks is essential for several reasons. And it’s something Jasmin Bhasin, the Bigg Boss star keeps herself busy with. She worries about her hair troubles that she faces everyday, given her long hours of shooting and more. The actress shared a video on her social media handle, giving an insight about her haircare routine.

Jasmin Bhasin’s worries about her hair

Jasmin Bhasin shared a video on her Instagram handle. The actress spoke about her worries surrounding her hair troubles, that she faces due to long hours shooting and more. Sharing the video, she wrote, “ooking perfect in front of the camera all day is never easy! With long days, hair styling and even heat treatments, split-ends are inevitable.

But I have found the perfect hair care range that does wonders at preventing & reducing split-ends & maintaining the overall health of my hair –“ and collaborated with the brand that she vouches for.

Importance of Haircare

Healthy hair is also a reflection of our internal well-being. Our diet, hydration levels, and overall health directly impact the condition of our hair. By adopting good hair care practices, such as regular cleansing, conditioning, and nourishing treatments, we can support the natural growth and vitality of our hair.