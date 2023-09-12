Television | Celebrities

Tina Datta shares a fun video on Instagram featuring herself and her co-stars, Karanvir Bohra, Abhaas Mehta, and Sujay Reu. The video captured a moment of pure joy and camaraderie on the set of the show, as the actors grooved to the classic Bollywood song "Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re."

Tina Datta, the lead actress of Sony Entertainment Television’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, delighted fans with a fun video featuring herself and her co-stars, Karanvir Bohra, Abhaas Mehta, and Sujay Reu. The video shared by her on Instagram captured a moment of pure joy and camaraderie on the set of the show, as the actors grooved to the classic Bollywood song “Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re.” Dressed in their character looks, the cast members showcased their playful and energetic sides.

Tina, known for her role as Surili in the show, shared the video with a heart-warming caption: “How moments with Surili looks like… 😂 #FunTimes ❤️ @swastikproductions @rahultewary @sktorigins @g3gill #SomvaarWithSurili #EklaChaloRe #WarriorPrincess #sonyentertainmenttelevision #feelkaroreelkaro #feelitreelit #reels #instagood #surili #instadaily #tinadatta” The post received alot of positive responses from fans and fellow celebrities.

Tina’s video not only provided a glimpse of the cast’s chemistry off-screen but also highlighted the close-knit bond they share while working on the show. As the cast of “Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum” continues to win hearts with their on-screen performances, it’s evident that these talented actors know how to strike the perfect balance between work and play.

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum unlike most saas bahu sagas is a love story between two individuals from different financial strata as well as communities. The different concept and treatment was well appreciated by fans. The show saw Tina Datta coming back to fiction after her Bigg Boss journey while Jay Bhanushali was seen returning to fiction after a long hiatus. However, as per recent reports, the show is set to go off-air soon.