Television | Celebrities

Television actresses Tina Datta and Reem Shaikh are true fashion slayers in the industry. The actresses give inspiration for a festive season in an embroidery kurta set.

Ethnic style is a delightful way to embrace tradition while showcasing your fashion sense. Tina Datta and Reem Shaikh, known for their impeccable style, have set a benchmark with their stunning embroidery kurta sets. Here’s how you can draw inspiration from their looks to elevate your ethnic wardrobe.

Tina Datta And Reem Shaikh’s Kurta Set-

Tina Datta

Choose a kurta set with detailed embroidery, such as floral motifs with intricate threadwork, to add a touch of sophistication to your look. To elevate the look, you can complement your outfit with silver ear studs and a wristwatch. Add a matching with floral embroidery and flared palazzo pants to complete the ensemble, just like Tina Datta. The outfit is from the Classic Chikan fashion label.

Reem Shaikh

Look for kurta sets with striking embroidery, similar to Reem Shaikh’s style. Chikankari embroidery all over the kurta can add a modern twist to traditional wear. Pairing a simpler bottom with bandhani-printed flared pants can create a balanced look. The perfect fit can make a significant difference in enhancing your overall appearance. If you want a similar outfit like Reem Shaikh, you can shop on the House of Chikankari fashion label.

These sets are a timeless addition to any ethnic wardrobe, offering a blend of elegance and tradition. By taking inspiration from Tina Datta and Reem Shaikh, you can style your ethnic wear, ensuring you look chic and graceful for any occasion.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.