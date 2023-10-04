Television | Celebrities

I am blessed to have good people around me: Manika Mehrotra of Katha Ankahee fame

Manika Mehrotra who is seen in Sony TV's popular show Katha Ankahee takes our Rapid Fire questions. She plays the role of Vanya in the Sony show. Read her thoughts here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Oct,2023 13:03:10
Actress Manika Mehrotra who is seen engaging her fan base with her prolific acting prowess in the role of Vanya in Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee is quite honest with what she wants from life.

She takes time out to answer the Rapid Fire questions put across by us at IWMBuzz.com.

The superpower you want to have:

Superpower to be omnipresent, that is be present in more than one place. Or the superpower of teleport so that I can work as well as be at home in Pune.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

I don’t think there is one character I am similar to. I am a mixture of multiple characters. One would be Geet from Jab We Met, as I am high on self-love. Another would be Preeti Sabrawal from Chak De India, she was focused and ambitious.

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

I don’t think I crave any kind of inspiration. Trust me, all the inspirations that are needed, I have them all. I am blessed to have good people around me, get good guidance and get inspired from all of it.

Tell us a joke:

This is a very tough thing. After school, I have stopped joking around. I am very bad at comedy. I have also not heard of any nice jokes in a while.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

You are what you think you are!!. This is one quote that gives a new perspective every day.

Your favorite sanitiser brand:

I have stopped using sanitisers.

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

I was attracted to the fun time I was spending with my family. I was attracted to my happy family moments.

What kind of books you like to read:

Inspirational, motivational books. I like reading success stories of people.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

I will draw a theatre full of people, and me on the big screen playing my dream role, with people enjoying my role.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

I like to tie my hair in a messy bun or leave it open.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

