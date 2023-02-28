Young and talented actress Reem Sameer Shaikh, who won everyone’s hearts with her natural performance as Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Pakhi in Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, is currently entertaining the masses with her role of Eisha in Colors TV’s show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal opposite Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Reem revealed the story behind bagging the show and said, “The concept, script, set-up, the way this show is being treated are different. Not many know but I forced myself into this show. I was called for another show’s meeting at the Beyond office. I happened to know that a show named Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is in the making. I asked them why don’t the makers consider me for a role in it. They actually looked into the matter and considered me for the role. This is how I bagged this show.”

Talking more on the show, she further added, “It is actually not a copy of The Vampire Diaries. It is an inspired story. You will realize with time that the story is different as the episodes will go by. It is a love triangle between three people. I am playing the part of Eisha, who’s a bright and brave girl fighting powers that are beyond her ken. She maintains vlog diaries as an outlet to express her feelings and she’s on to a mystery that’s about to be unravelled.”

When asked about being overshadowed by Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra, she mentioned, “I have been in the industry for 13 years now. So has Karan. Gashmeer has also done some amazing work in the industry. So I believe Karan and Gashmeer can’t overshadow me in the show. We all have our parts to play. The only thing that matters is my character which is very strong and has a pivotal role to play. I just want to create my aura and want fans to love me as Reem and Eisha.”

Good luck Reem!

