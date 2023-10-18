Television | Celebrities

I can do anything for my family: Kinshuk Mahajan

Kinshuk Mahajan the talented actor who was recently seen in Pandya Store takes our Rapid Fire questions. Read here

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Oct,2023 11:06:13
Kinshuk Mahajan the talented actor was recently seen in the lead role of Gautam Pandya in Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store. He enthralled one and all with his benevolent role which became a household name. Kinshuk, as we know, came to the limelight with Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai and has been part of popular projects on TV like Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Naagin 2, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and more.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Kinshuk takes our Rapid Fire questions. He answers them with confidence and utmost honesty.

The super power you want to have:

It will be great if I acquire the power to fly high.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

I am similar to Ajay Devgn’s character in the film Drishyam. I will do anything to protect my family.

The kind of inspiration you crave for’

Ratan Tata, he inspires me a lot.

Tell us a joke:

Money can buy anything, is the best joke I have heard.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

New day, new beginning.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

I am not brand conscious.

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

I understood that health is the real wealth during lockdown.

What kind of books you like to read:

I don’t read much

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

I will draw the picture of my family.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Short hair, maybe the undercut hairdo.

