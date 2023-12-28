I continuously crave to learn about life: Rooprashmi Sharma

Actress Rooprashmi Sharma who is known for her portrayals in TV shows Pisachini, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, Maitree, Vanshaj etc, is very honest about her thoughts on life and her lifestyle.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Rooprashmi takes our Rapid Fire questions and answers them with utmost honesty. Check here to know the film character she resembles and what she seeks inspiration from.

Read them here.

The superpower you want to have:

I want the superpower to be able to heal the world emotionally and spiritually.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

I relate a lot with “Naina Talwar “ in “Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani”

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

I continuously crave to learn about life and beyond life and existence.

Tell us a joke:

The joke is that “People think they’re doing what they’re doing.”

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

A new day is an opportunity to start afresh and be a better version of yourself.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

The one that would kill the germs in the head 😂

What is your goal in life?

Reality Check (Goal is to live life and not get lost in it).

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

Radha Krishna (Love)

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

I love my natural curls