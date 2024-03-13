I enjoy doing action and stunt sequences: Swarnim Neema

Child actor Swarnim Neema, who is currently seen as Kartikeya in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav, is aware of the number of child actors in today’s time, with great potential. He feels that the difficulty for a child actor is much greater, also because they are pursuing school education.

He says, “As a child actor, of course, there are many difficulties. Many times, there is hope for selection and casting, but there are also numerous rejections. It is a very challenging phase because, with the constant hope of giving your best, selections are tough, and there are many criteria to meet. Many times, even after being shortlisted, you may be out in the final stages, which is quite painful, and I have experienced it many times. There is a lot of competition in the child actor category, and chances are very rare. It’s all about luck, and the journey is undoubtedly very difficult.”

Swarnim has this uncanny knack of performing his stunts by himself. He adds that he loves doing weapons and action sequences and strives to give his best.

He continues, “I can confidently say that performing these roles and adventurous acts is one of my best hobbies and choices. I love doing it because my mom used to tell me in my childhood that my favourite toys were weapons. Therefore, I enjoy doing action, fights, and stunts. Yes, it is sometimes a bit difficult, but not too much for me.”