I feel a deep sense of satisfaction having settled into Armaan Poddar’s character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit

Rohit Purohit has had a remarkable career as an actor, starring in a wide range of roles from positive characters to antagonists. He has showcased his talent across various genres including social dramas, historical epics, fantasy-based series, and romantic narratives. His decision to take on the lead role in the long-standing and popular Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, was a significant move in his career. His entry as replacement into the show, as Armaan Poddar, created quite a stir and added an element of surprise for the audience.

Rohit has skillfully brought a sense of stability and significant growth to the character of Armaan Poddar in a short period of time. His portrayal has earned admiration and captured the hearts of many.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com, Rohit Purohit delves into his journey from his early days portraying Armaan Poddar to honing his portrayal of the character and progressing further in his career.

How have you managed to get into the skin of playing Armaan Poddar with time?

Playing Armaan Poddar has been a journey of understanding his complexities and layers. With time, I’ve delved deeper into his persona and his motivations. Working closely with the creative team and understanding, and the producer Rajan Shahi’s vision has helped me shape Armaan into a character that resonates with the audience.

It was a big decision to make, what were the factors that motivated you to give your consent for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was indeed a significant decision for me. The show has a rich legacy and a massive fan following. What motivated me was the character of Armaan and the opportunity to work with a renowned producer. His unique storytelling and character arcs are what drew me to the show.

You have moved too and from playing good and bad characters in your career. How is it to explore the varied range of emotions as a performer?

It’s been incredibly fulfilling to explore such a diverse range of characters. From portraying positive roles to negative shades, each character has its own challenges and rewards. As an actor, it’s about tapping into different emotions authentically, and that’s what keeps the journey exciting and enriching.

How do you feel now, as you feel settled in the character of Armaan Poddar? Take us through your experience.

I feel a deep sense of satisfaction having settled into Armaan Poddar’s character. Initially, it was about understanding his motivations and backstory. Now, it’s about adding layers and nuances to his personality. The support from my co-stars has also been incredible. We share a great bond on set, which enhances our performances and makes every scene more engaging.

How is your bond with Samridhii Shukla?

Samridhii and I share a great rapport both on-screen and off-screen. We’ve developed a good understanding of each other’s acting styles, which has helped in creating a genuine chemistry between our characters. She’s a talented actress, and working with her has been a delight. Not only her but I have formed strong bonds with my other co-stars too. The camaraderie we share off-screen translates into the authenticity of our performances on-screen. Working with such a supportive and talented cast has been an enriching experience, and our mutual respect and friendship make the set a wonderful place to be.

What according to you is the defining moment for you as an actor, especially when you choose a new role?

The defining moment for me is when I connect with the character on an emotional level. It’s about understanding their journey and the impact they can have on the storyline.

What was the advice given to you by Rajan Sir as you set foot into the role in Yeh Rishta?

Rajan Sir advised me to immerse myself completely into the character and to bring out the subtleties in Armaan Poddar’s personality. His advice has helped me shape the character in ways that resonate with the audience.

What will you tell your fans?

I want to thank my fans for their unwavering support and love. It means the world to me. Your encouragement motivates me to give my best in every scene. I’m overwhelmed by the messages, fan arts, reels, and posts on social media. I watch everything you create, and it keeps me motivated and excited about my work. I hope you continue to enjoy watching Armaan Poddar’s journey unfold. Keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as there are many exciting twists and turns coming up!

What are your expectations from this big role?

My expectation is to do justice to the character of Armaan and to entertain the audience. I hope that viewers continue to appreciate the nuances of the character and the storyline.

Content is always mightier than the performers – Yeh Rishta has proved it again and again. What is your take on the statement?

Absolutely, content is the backbone of any successful show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has consistently delivered powerful narratives and relatable characters. As performers, we’re fortunate to be a part of such a well-crafted storyline and to work with a production that values content above all else.