I will be buying jewellery for my little princess Sana this Akshaya Tritiya: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress Pooja Banerjee

Pooja Banerjee reveals the importance of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day also known as Akha Teej, celebrated on Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month according to Hindu Calander. It is believed that on Akshaya Tritiya buying gold is considered a good omen, therefore people buy gold or things that are made up of gold on this day.

Pooja Banerjee, who essays the role of Pihu Kapoor in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, revealed the importance of Akshaya Tritiya, she said, “Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for starting new ventures. While growing up, I always used to observe how my mother and grandmother celebrated the festival in a particular way. Starting with a pooja, then wearing new clothes and of course buying gold; I always looked forward to the festival. As ‘Akshaye’ means ‘never diminishing’, buying gold on the day ensures eternal wealth. I have continued my Mom’s tradition and I’ve been buying gold coins for the past few years on Akshaya Tritiya. This year’s celebration seems special as I will buy jewellery for my little princess Sana. It’s an auspicious time, and one should utilize it correctly.”

