Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ has kept viewers intrigued with the drama that is unfolding in the lives of #RaYa’s next generation. The narrative brings alive one-sided love in new age relationships and the latest track sees Raghav (Ranndeep Rai) return as a successful businessman but continues to remain estranged from the Kapoors. Niti Taylor, playing Ram and Priya’s youngest daughter, has struck a chord with viewers as the vibrant yet vulnerable Prachi Kapoor. Talking about her co-stars, the actress recently revealed that Hiten Tejwani who plays LK in the show is a “father-like” figure onscreen but offscreen, he is her best friend when the cameras are not rolling.

In the show, Prachi has been LK’s obedient ward, respecting him and heeding his advice just like a daughter would. In a stark comparison offscreen, Niti shares an anecdote of their fun relationship saying, “Although Hiten sir is my father-figure on screen, off screen – he is my favourite person on set. We enjoy each other’s company a lot, there’s so much to learn from him and it honestly helps me a lot when I perform. Typically, we have a lot of emotional scenes where Prachi tries to be a perfect daughter and never disappoint him, but behind the cameras – we keep humming songs and enjoy dancing to songs that he plays from his collection. He listens to my problems and gets back to me with some solid advice. He’s genuinely the “sone pe suhaga” on set, a great co-star, and an equally amazing human being to have as a friend. Our whole cast and crew have become a tight knit family which makes work feel like play.”