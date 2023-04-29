Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee Vibe With This Amazing Dance; Check Here

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee groove and create happy vibes with their dance.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actress Niti Taylor seems to be in a mood to dance!! Yes, she has a reason to put her best dancing leg forward. Today, happens to be the International Dance Day, and she seems to be making all the opportunities possible to dance her heart out. What’s more? She seems to have gathered the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to dance with her. You can see Pooja Banerjee and Niti Taylor dancing to glory.

The other male actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, including Hiten Tejwani and others are seen giving the girls all the support needed to make their dance the best.

You can see them in a happy mood, and we give these actors all our hearts for this amazing dance.

Niti is dressed in a salwar suit while Pooja is seen in a cute dress.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Are you also grooving for the occasion of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.