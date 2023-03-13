Television actor Pooja Banerjee, who has entertained the masses as Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, is back on screen. The actress, who was on a break as she delivered a baby in February 2022, is playing Priya and Ram Kapoor’s daughter Pihu in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, post the leap.

Talking about the excitement of returning to the screen, she said, “I just love being in front of the camera. The feeling of returning to the screen and facing the camera is like a fairy tale for me. Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is a huge show. The lead actors did a great job by making this show a huge hit. Now, the responsibility is on our shoulders to take this legacy ahead. There is nervousness and excitement.”

Elaborating more about her role, Pooja mentioned, “I have been following the show and I have loved how endearingly Aarohi brought Pihu alive on screen. When a child character is so loved, there’s a challenge and responsibility to do justice to the grown-up version of that role and in this case, I have big shoes to fill in. Pihu who is now in her early twenties has gone through the tragic death of her parents but she’s learnt to be strong to protect her younger sister Prachi, who she considers her only family. Pihu is a livewire. The body language is very lively. It is a boss girl character hence I am enjoying playing Pihu.”

When asked about motherhood and balancing personal and professional lives, the actress said, “It is as challenging as it is blissful. I am just managing and running around here and there. I have just started managing work along with my baby so soon things will streamline and everything will be normal.”

