I will celebrate Eid with my family: Sara Khan

Eid is fast approaching. The holy month of Ramadan will come to an end with the festival and actress Sara Khan, who rose to fame with Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, is excited about the celebration. She is already in a festive mood and shares that it is a day to hug it out, forget the past, and start afresh. In a chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sara recollects her happy memories of the Ramadan month and Eid, and also shares insights on the kinds of delicacies that she likes.

“For me, Eid is happiness in simple words. You meet everyone with love and forget all the grudges, if any. It’s a day to celebrate love and affection. This year, I am going to celebrate Eid with my mom, dad, sister, and a few close friends, who are like family,” she says.

And when it comes to the food that she loves at the festival, she confesses that it’s a long list. “The dishes I like to eat during Eid are sheer khurma, chhole, dahi vada, muzaffar, shahi tukda, and… I can go on and on,” she avers.

Remembering the past Eid celebrations, she also shares that celebrating it during her childhood was the best as she would get Eidi.

“Every Eid is beautiful and memorable, but I can’t forget my childhood times when I used to look hard to celebrate Eid and ask for Eidi from all the elders,” Sara ends.