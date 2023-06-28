ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I wish to have the superpower of reading people’s minds: Dhruvi Jani

Dhruvi Jani, who has acted in many popular shows like Bitti Business Wali, Vish Ya Amrit Sitara and Tenali Rama, got in a candid and gave some amazing answers answers fun rapid fire segment questions

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jun,2023 15:05:56
I wish to have the superpower of reading people’s minds: Dhruvi Jani

Dhruvi Jani, who has acted in many popular shows like Bitti Business Wali, Vish Ya Amrit Sitara and Tenali Rama, gave some amazing answers in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment. Read here:

Are you a tattoo person?

No, Tattoos are very painful.

If you could be from any other era what would it be

I would love to be in the era of 3228 BCE, where I could see Radha Krishna’s love story and experience that kind of love story

If you had one superpower what would it be?

Reading people’s minds in and out

Would you date a fan?

No, I don’t think so, because I take time to open up with people and would take time to make people my friends

Do you sing in the shower?

Haha, yes, sometimes I do sing in the shower

Is there a favourite song there

Lag Jaa Gale

Any wild dream you have seen

Nothing that I can think of

Your biggest or weirdest fear

I get scared of animals

Your dream destination

I have been to many countries, but next on the bucket list are Maldives and Bali

Your favourite past time

I love travelling if I am not acting.

Also Read: ‘Naseeb Se’ song from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha garnered 53 million views across all platforms 

Also Read: With her prettiness and elegance, Rakul Preet Singh proved she is the best choice to pay an ode to the black and white cinema at the 23rd IIFA Awards 

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
This Women’s Day pledge to No More Fear along with your fav actors..!
This Women’s Day pledge to No More Fear along with your fav actors..!
Tenali Rama actors Aasiya Kazi, Krishna Bharadwaj and Dhruvi Jani are food buddies
Tenali Rama actors Aasiya Kazi, Krishna Bharadwaj and Dhruvi Jani are food buddies
Kenisha Bhardwaj to enter Sony SAB show Tenali Rama
Kenisha Bhardwaj to enter Sony SAB show Tenali Rama
Bitti Business Wali actress Dhruvi Jani to play lead in Tenali Rama
Bitti Business Wali actress Dhruvi Jani to play lead in Tenali Rama
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita get married
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita get married
CLAT 2024 Exam on 3rd December, Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply
CLAT 2024 Exam on 3rd December, Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply
Salman Khan’s security to be strengthened even more after Goldy Brar threats, deets inside
Salman Khan’s security to be strengthened even more after Goldy Brar threats, deets inside
Surbhi Chandna Is All Excited As Ishqbaaaz Clocks 7 Iconic Years; Nakuul Mehta Gets Esctatic In His Reply
Surbhi Chandna Is All Excited As Ishqbaaaz Clocks 7 Iconic Years; Nakuul Mehta Gets Esctatic In His Reply
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics
Shraddha Arya Steals Hearts In Blue Saree, See Pics
Read Latest News