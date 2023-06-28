I wish to have the superpower of reading people’s minds: Dhruvi Jani

Dhruvi Jani, who has acted in many popular shows like Bitti Business Wali, Vish Ya Amrit Sitara and Tenali Rama, gave some amazing answers in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment. Read here:

Are you a tattoo person?

No, Tattoos are very painful.

If you could be from any other era what would it be

I would love to be in the era of 3228 BCE, where I could see Radha Krishna’s love story and experience that kind of love story

If you had one superpower what would it be?

Reading people’s minds in and out

Would you date a fan?

No, I don’t think so, because I take time to open up with people and would take time to make people my friends

Do you sing in the shower?

Haha, yes, sometimes I do sing in the shower

Is there a favourite song there

Lag Jaa Gale

Any wild dream you have seen

Nothing that I can think of

Your biggest or weirdest fear

I get scared of animals

Your dream destination

I have been to many countries, but next on the bucket list are Maldives and Bali

Your favourite past time

I love travelling if I am not acting.

