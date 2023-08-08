My parents are thrilled to see me excel in my professional journey: Dhruvi Jani

Dhruvi Jani, renowned for her roles in popular shows such as Bitti Business Wali, Vish Ya Amrit Sitara, and Tenali Rama, recently expressed her pride in being a part of a Gujarat tourism video. She shared her journey and experiences related to the project, highlighting the intriguing aspects of her involvement.

Speaking about her selection process, Dhruvi stated, “The team was looking for actors who knew basic yoga and could host the episodes in Hindi. So I had a few photos from my Yoga shoot and they loved the pictures and selected me. The very next day I left for the shoot. I had no idea how things would unfold, and I received precise instructions upon my arrival. The production house was based in Ahmedabad, and they wanted to discuss the entire travel plan for the shoot in person. I learned all the details on-site at the production house.”

Elaborating on the shooting experience, Dhruvi shared, “My videos were displayed at the arrival airport in Mumbai. We had a month-long shoot, and after that, I went to Delhi for 4 to 5 days. Upon returning to Mumbai, I was delighted and proud to see myself on the screen at the airport arrival area. It was an emotional and gratifying moment. Interestingly, during my time at the Delhi airport, I saw an ad playing on the screen and wished to be featured there someday. Little did I know that my Gujarat tourism project would make it to the screens so soon.”

Addressing her parents’ reaction, she mentioned, “My parents are always happy to see me take up good projects. Especially my mom, who is my best friend and a staunch supporter of my career. They are thrilled to see me excel in my professional journey.”

Being a Gujarati herself, Dhruvi revealed learning something new about Gujarat while filming the tourism video. She replied, “Indeed, I am Gujarati and have visited my grandparents’ house in Gujarat before. However, shooting in Gujarat for this project brought an entirely different experience – hectic nights of travel, early morning shoots, long hours of shooting in the heat, and visiting numerous places I wasn’t aware of. Overall, it was a beautiful experience. Since I love traveling, I got the opportunity to explore amazing places in Gujarat.”

As for meeting Narendra Modi, Dhruvi explained, “No, I didn’t have the chance to meet him. The production house informed us that it was his idea to blend Yoga with cultural heritage sites to showcase Indian culture. The project was associated with the Adani group.”