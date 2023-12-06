In Photos: Aditi Bhatia And Her Obsession With Jhumkas

Aditi Bhatia, a beautiful television actress who rose to fame as Ruhi Bhalla in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, never misses a chance to grab attention with her styling sense. She has an impeccable fashion sense. However, with her posts, we have noticed that Aditi loves to wear jhumkas with every look. And here, take a look at her obsession with jhumkas.

Whether it is a head-turning lehenga glam or simplicity in a suit, Aditi’s ideal choice for every look is jhumka. The beauty in this creamy white kurta contrasting with the red dupatta looks stunning. At the same time, the small golden jhumkas give her ethnicity a charming gold touch.

The Ishq Sufiyana avatar is undoubtedly one of the best of her traditional glam. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wore a white chikankari embroidered salwar suit, which looked absolutely amazing. Her aadaye in the white suit looks nothing short of divine beauty. However, she gives her glam a mesmerizing touch with the layered jhumkas.

Aditi Bhatia glams up like a desi Barbie in the soft pink salwar suit embellished with golden embroidery. She makes everything look gorgeous with her styling sense. The actress glows like a flower with the pink makeup. However, the diamond-embellished oxidized jhumkas look breathtaking.



