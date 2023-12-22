In Photos: Tina Datta Turns ‘Desi Girl’ In Beige Brown Silk Saree

The ever-charming Tina Datta has always grabbed attention in news headlines with her charismatic appearances. She is among the most awaited stars on the red carpet of award functions, night parties and events. We have noticed that Tina Datta often chooses ethnic outfits to embrace her appearance, and the latest photoshoot pictures on her Instagram are no exception.

Tina Datta in a beige brown saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tina Datta drops a series of photos as the actress turns herself into a desi girl wearing a beautiful silk saree for her latest photoshoot. The beige brown silk saree shines bright and looks attractive with black floral prints all over it. She styles her desi look with a dash of a modern twist with the shimmery embellished butterfly neckline blouse. In the silk glam, Tina spreads her charm effortlessly.

Giving her desi girl glam a head-turning charm, Tina opts to curl her colourful locks and leave them open. However, the shiny, smokey eye shadow with winged eyeliner enhances her beautiful eyes. With the shiny red cheeks and the nude lip colour, Tina Datta looks stunning. The long sparkling earrings add an extra dose of glamour. In contrast, the golden bangles and accessories give her a rich look. She poses, flaunting her sass in the striking moments.

What is your reaction to this? Share your thoughts in the comments.