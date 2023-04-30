In Pics: Jannat Zubair looks surreal in pastel yellow adorn

Jannat Zubair looks absolutely ravishing in her yellow flowy dress, check out below

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular actresses and social media influencers in India, and it’s not just her acting skills that have made her a fan favorite. Her impeccable fashion sense and style have earned her a huge following on Instagram, where she is known for sharing her latest fashion looks and outfits.

From elegant western dresses to stunning traditional Indian wear, Jannat Zubair is a true fashion icon who never falls back from experimenting with different styles and trends. Owing to that, the actress has now stunned her fans with her casual flowy summer dress in yellow.

Jannat Zubair in gorgeous yellow dress

Jannat Zubair took to her Instagram handle to share a set of gorgeous pictures. The diva looked absolutely stunning as she decked up in a stylish yellow long flowy dress. The diva dolled the look with her sleek mid-parted hairdo. For makeup, she completed the look with sleek eyebrows, minimal eyes and nude pink lips. The actress rounded it off with a pair of golden strappy sandals.

Here take a look-

The song “Le Jaye Tujhe Kahan Hawayein”

“Le Jaye Tujhe Kahan Hawayein” is a beautiful Hindi song from the movie “Jab Harry Met Sejal” directed by Imtiaz Ali. The song is crafted by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh.

The lyrics of the song are penned by Irshad Kamil, and the music video features the lead actors of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The song is a romantic track that showcases the beautiful scenery of Europe and the chemistry between the two lead characters. The song became quite popular upon its release and is still loved by many music enthusiasts.