Palak Sindhwani, the name needs no introduction. The actress became a household name with her role Sonu Bhide in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress replaced Nidhi Bhanushali in the show and in no time earned love as Sonu Bhide in the show. With time, the diva managed to earn love from her fans on her Instagram too, counting a whopping number of followers.

As of now, the actress has shared some adorable pictures from her Sunday day out and we are in awe with every glance of it. The actress shared a series of pictures on her social media handle. We can see her wearing a stunning sheer deep neck red bodycon dress. She completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her hair looked all stunning as she left it straight sleek open on her shoulders.

For makeup, Palak completed the look with dewy soft eyes, blushed red cheeks and pink glossy lips. The actress completed the look with a pair of golden drop earrings while she posed with utter sass for the candid pictures.

Sharing the photodump on her gram, Palak wrote, “Sunday calls for a random feb Photo Dump! ❤️🧚🏻‍♀️🫰The month of love we call it”

Here take a look-

How do you like spending time with your friends on a Sunday? Let us know in the comments

Taarak Mehta is one of the most popular comic drama shows. The show has been running successfully for over 15 years now and still manages to be on the top row with its epic screenplay and characters.