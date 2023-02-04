Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are among the most charming and amazing stars in the television industry. They married in 2013 and have had a happy marriage ever since. They are well-known in the business and well-liked for their outstanding work. They have accomplished a great deal and are very outstanding in their profession. Moreover, they are the industry’s lovebirds, captivating us with their adorable connection.

Ravi Dubey had proposed to Sargun Mehta in the cutest way possible. It occurred on the set of NachBaliye 5, in which the pair had appeared. He got down and proposed to her with solitaire in front of all of their friends and family. The duo always manages to capture hearts, whether it’s by flaunting their fashion sense or expressing their sweet-bitter connection. The duo continues to post photos of each other on Instagram. Recently, Sargun Mehta shared a romantic picture with Ravi Dubey in a candid pose, have a look.

Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey’s Picture Appearance

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are a perfect combination, as seen by their trendy fashion sense. We fell in love with the two’s fashion game. Sargun Mehta sported a green sleeveless shirt, light blue high-waisted shorts, and white sneakers. She wore her hair in a middle-parted, straight style. Ravi Dubey dressed in an oversized velvet t-shirt, black jeans, and black and white sneakers. In the first photo, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are bending their backs and snapping an incredible photo with a gorgeous grin.

Ravi Dubey is holding her in the second photo, and Sargun rests her hand on his shoulder, gives a shy look with a beautiful smile, and takes a low-angle photograph. In the third photo, Ravi is holding her and touching his forehead to Sargun’s cheek. In the following photo, she uploaded a blurry shot of them hugging. In the last picture, Ravi lifts her and kisses Sargun. Sargun Mehta captioned her post, “Mera junoon #junooniyatt.”

What do you think about Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s latest appearance? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.