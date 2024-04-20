Inside Jasmin Bhasin’s Dedicated Handstand Leg Movement Fitness Regime

Jasmin Bhasin is a talented, beautiful, and versatile actress in the Indian television industry. She is known not only for her on-screen presence but also for her social media dump, which keeps her fans engaged. However, her posts showcasing her fitness regime inspire many. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress’s fitness regime includes cardio, weight training, yoga, and other exercises to maintain her toned physique. Not only that, but she also follows a balanced diet with healthy proteins, carbs, and fats. Her passion for a healthy lifestyle and the desire to stay active and energetic inspires her fans. Yet again, her dedicated handstand practice in the latest video is making fans fall for her.

In the latest post, Jasmin can be seen practicing handstands with her trainer. The first image shows her efforts as she confidently does a handstand and leg split. In the other video, Jasmin dedicatedly does handstands and leg movements with the help of her trainer. However, in the second video, she is seen struggling to do a handstand, but in the end, she does it right. Sharing this post, she wrote an inspiring caption, “Sweat and shine later.”

Jasmin’s fit figure and high energy are undeniably the product of her dedicated fitness regime. She is very strict about her health and fitness, making her different from others. She is among the most popular divas in the town.

