Television | Celebrities

Inside Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat’s weekend fun, see pics

The TMKOC actors’ Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat’s weekend pictures are truly to cherish. While one can be seen chilling at home, the other can be seen chilling with her friends

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 May,2023 09:34:24
TMKOC actors’ Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat’s weekend pictures are truly to cherish. The actors are giving us goals as they shared the pictures on her social media handle. Check out below-

Weekend fun

Raj Anadkat effortlessly rocks a stylish blue T-shirt, complementing his look with a pair of sleek black nerdy glasses. Sharing the picture, he greets his fans with a warm “Good morning” message, radiating his charismatic charm.

Meanwhile, Palak Sindhwani shares delightful candid snapshots on her social media stories, capturing precious moments spent with her friends as she gears up for an exciting and eventful weekend. The talented diva’s vibrant energy and infectious smile add an extra touch of joy to the pictures, promising a delightful time ahead.

Take a look at the captivating images below, capturing the essence of Raj and Palak’s personal moments.

Inside Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat’s weekend fun, see pics 809055

Inside Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat’s weekend fun, see pics 809056

Raj Anadkat’s work

Raj Anadkat, who portrayed the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada (Tappu) in the show, has won the hearts of viewers with his charming persona and comic timing. His portrayal of Tappu, the mischievous yet lovable son of the show’s protagonist, has made him a household name and a favorite among fans.

Palak Sindhwani’s work

Palak Sindhwani, on the other hand, essays the character of Sonu Bhide, the intelligent and vivacious daughter of Mr. Bhide in the sitcom. With her infectious energy and natural acting skills, Palak has garnered praise for bringing Sonu’s character to life, adding depth and relatability to the show.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

