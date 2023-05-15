Inside TMKOC divas Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar’s Mother’s Day celebration

The popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide,' and Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Mehta celebrate mother’s day, the pictures are no miss. Check out below-

The TMKOC divas Palak Sindhwaani and Sunayana Fozdar share pictures on mother’s day, celebrating and honouring their mothers. The posts are truly overwhelming to see and also inspiring for we witness how much love and respect the actresses have for their mothers. Scroll down beneath to check

Palak Sindhwani’s (Sonu Bhide) post on Mother’s Day

Palak Sindhwani took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture with her dear mother from their spiritual visit to a temple. Sharing the lovely moment on her social media handle, Palak wrote, “My world” however instead of writing world she added globe emoji.

Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi shares adorable post on mother’s day

In the picture, we can see the mother-daughter duo sitting together all going smiles.

Sharing the beautiful picture with her mother, Sunayana wrote, “Verified

For me the idea of My Mother is Beginning and the end of unconditional Love❤️

For anyone who knows me knows What “Maa” means to me ! Being the Rock solid reason of my existence 😇 @fozdardiana Let’s take this Day as an Excuse to express our Love once again to all the Mothers who truly Deserve to be Celebrated and worshipped🙏 Happy Mother’s Day Maa💕 Thank you for giving me all happiness in the World and never once making me a part of your struggles to do that !”

Have a look-