It feels great to be working with Yash Patnaik after 10 years: Afzaal Khan

Actor Afzaal Khan is back in association with Yash Patnaik’s production house after a gap of 10 years. Afzaal is one of the new entrants in Inspire Films’ Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki. The show has Puneett Chouksey playing the lead role of Ekansh. Tina Philip has joined the show as the new female lead. The show has recently seen a leap of a few months.

Afzaal who was part of Yash Patnaik’s popular youth show Sadda Haq, is back working with them after years. Says Afzaal, “After 2013 in Sadda Haq, I am back with Yash Patnaik after 10 years. The vibes her positive on set. It is lovely working with Yash Patnaik. He has been a friend and more like a brother to me. It is a pleasure working with him.”

Talking about his character, Afzaal states, “I play the role of Alok, who is Ekansh’s uncle. It is a negative character. But there are shades of comedy too in my track. Alok will be seen joining hands with Ekansh’s mother to bring big twists in the show.”

Afzaal bids adieu by saying, “I look forward to a good stint in this show. It is joyous to work with people you know. Above all, there is a lot of meat in the role I play.”

Afzaal was recently seen in Colors’ Suhaagan. He also played a predominant part in Zee TV’s Meet.

Best of luck!!