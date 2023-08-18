ADVERTISEMENT
It feels great to be working with Yash Patnaik after 10 years: Afzaal Khan

Afzaal Khan who has entered the Inspire Films' show Baazi Ishq Ki which airs on Dangal, is happy to be associating yet again with Producer Yash Patnaik and his team after 10 years. Their association dates back to Sadda Haq.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Aug,2023 14:38:46
It feels great to be working with Yash Patnaik after 10 years: Afzaal Khan 843791

Actor Afzaal Khan is back in association with Yash Patnaik’s production house after a gap of 10 years. Afzaal is one of the new entrants in Inspire Films’ Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki. The show has Puneett Chouksey playing the lead role of Ekansh. Tina Philip has joined the show as the new female lead. The show has recently seen a leap of a few months.

Afzaal who was part of Yash Patnaik’s popular youth show Sadda Haq, is back working with them after years. Says Afzaal, “After 2013 in Sadda Haq, I am back with Yash Patnaik after 10 years. The vibes her positive on set. It is lovely working with Yash Patnaik. He has been a friend and more like a brother to me. It is a pleasure working with him.”

Talking about his character, Afzaal states, “I play the role of Alok, who is Ekansh’s uncle. It is a negative character. But there are shades of comedy too in my track. Alok will be seen joining hands with Ekansh’s mother to bring big twists in the show.”

Afzaal bids adieu by saying, “I look forward to a good stint in this show. It is joyous to work with people you know. Above all, there is a lot of meat in the role I play.”

Afzaal was recently seen in Colors’ Suhaagan. He also played a predominant part in Zee TV’s Meet.

Best of luck!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

