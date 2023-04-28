It's game on for Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari

Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari are overwhelmed to receive all the love and support from their fans

Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari made a massive buzz nationwide with their grand Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year. The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Siddharth and Palak, both play pivotal roles in the film. Owing to that, the popular television stars have shared a moment of happiness, as they visited PVR Infinity.

Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari at PVR Infinity

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram stories to share a candid moment with Palak Tiwari. In the picture we can see Nigam decked up in stylish olive green shirt that he teamed with white pants. He completed the look with black shades and messy hair.

On the other hand, Palak Tiwari can be seen in a stylish off-shoulder black midi dress. She completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she chose to keep it minimal.

Sharing the beautiful candid moment from PVR Infinity Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Bring it on, had a blast meeting our fans at PVR Infinity. Thank you for the love and support”

Here take a look-

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The film is an action film, starring Salman Khan in the lead. Joined by the gorgeous Pooja Hegde as his leading lady and a talented cast including Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Venkatesh Daggubati, Khan brings his signature charm and intensity to the big screen. But the action doesn’t stop there! With a supporting cast featuring names like Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, and Vijender Singh, this movie promises to be a blockbuster hit. So get your popcorn ready and buckle up for a wild ride with Bhaijaan and his gang!