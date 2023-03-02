The Ardh actress Rubina Dilaik needs no introduction. Her strong acting articulation has made her a household name. With her honed chops on the screen and her recent performance in the movie Ardh alongside Rajpal Yadav says it all! The actress has also been popular for her fierce participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Each of the reality shows showcased Rubina Dilaik in different forms and sides of her, and each prompted her as nothing but queen!

The actress also bagged the Bigg Boss 14 winner trophy for the unversed. Her amazing dance skills in JDJ 10 is still most venerated amongst the her admirers and dance enthusiasts. Apart from these, she has also been featured in music videos and is quite popular on social media too. The actress often keeps her fans hooked and turned with her regular posts on social media handle, and these gorgeous photoshoot pictures are what leaving us baffled as of now!

In the pictures, we can see Rubina Dilaik wearing a beautiful designer high-neck sweatshirt. She teamed it off with blue textured accessory by her neck. For makeup, Rubina decked it up with filled-in eyebrows, dewy cold beautiful eyes and nude pink lips. The actress completed the look with grey furry jacket as she posed with utmost poise in all the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Rubina asserted the conceptual photoshoot as her ‘furry’ ‘tale’.

Sharing the pictures, Rubina Dilaik added, “The Furry(Tale) ….”

Styled by @stylingbyvictor @sohail_mughal__

Fur jacket @pooja_shroff_official

Accessories @shayagrams

Boots @hogwash.in

Assisted by @styleby_antara