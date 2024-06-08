Jacqueliene Fernandez All Hearts As Mouni Roy Shows Her Dance Moves On ‘Zaalima’, Watch!

Mouni Roy requires no introduction. She is a prominent Hindi television actress, acting in the supernatural thriller Naagin and its sequel, Naagin. In addition to her great acting abilities, she is a fashion icon. She never misses an opportunity to showcase her style and surprise her fans. In addition, her Instagram posts are frequently filled with candid photos, dancing videos, and much more. Maintaining that trajectory, Mouni Roy lit the internet on fire again when she shared a stunning dancing video on Zaalima song. Take a look at the song below-

Mouni Roy’s Dance Video Appearance-

Mouni Roy took to Instagram to show off her most recent video song shoot. In the video, the Naagin actress starts her video by appearing in a black velvet with a golden border Pakistani suit and a sheer white dupatta on her head. She showed off her bombshell physique in a black double strap featuring a square neckline crop top and a high-waisted ruffled flared skirt while dancing to the Zaalima song. Mouni looks fiery in the dancing video.

She rounded off her look with middle-parted wavy open tresses, minimal makeup with peach matte lips and accessories, and a gold ring on her outfit. In the video, she grooves on her latest video song, “Zaalima.” The diva showed her stunning dance moves with two other dancers.

As soon as she posted a video of herself on Instagram, Jacqueliene Fernandez turned to her post and commented with three red hearts. Jacqueline Fernandez couldn’t contain her admiration as she watched Mouni Roy’s enchanting performance, expressing her love and appreciation for the dance.

