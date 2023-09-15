Television | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair is following the trend of the song 'Simroon Tera Naam' from Divya Khosla Kumar's upcoming film Yaariyan 2. Check it out below in the article

Jannat Zubair is a social media sensation. She loves to share insights from her personal and professional life with her fans. This time, the actress shared a video following the ‘Simroon Tera Naam’ trend. It is the new song of actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar from her upcoming film Yaariyan 2.

Jannat Zubair On ‘Simroon Tera Naam’ Trend

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared a video where she can be seen transforming from a casual look into a stunning diva in a traditional outfit. She wore a pastel shade embroidered three-piece sharara set and styled her appearance with sparkling accessories and low makeup. Jannat mimics the lyrics of the song ‘Simroon Tera Naam,’ which is currently trending from Divya Khosla Kumar’s upcoming film Yaariyan 2.

On the other hand, Divya Khosla Kumar shared a series of photos on her profile. In the images, the actress can be seen wearing a floral printed slip bodice paired with matching green flare pants. With minimal makeup and accessories, she completes her look. While in the caption, she invited her fans to witness her wedding in theatres on 20 October 2023.

The cheerful pictures are a treat for fans, and we cannot get enough of Divya’s adorable and quirky vibe.

Did you follow the ‘Simroon Tera Naam’ trend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box.