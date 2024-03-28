Jannat Zubair Or Anushka Sen: Whose Look In Top & Checkered Skirt Reminds You Of 60’s Era?

Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair are Gen-Z fashion inspirations. Their affinity for vintage fashion blends nostalgia with modern flair, setting new trends that resonate across generations. Their style is a fusion of classic elegance with contemporary allure, creating wonders. With a keen eye for timeless pieces and a knack for innovation, the young girls effortlessly redefine fashion standards, just like in their look, wearing a top and checkered skirt look.

Jannat Zubair’s Top And Skirt Look

The darling Jannat opts for a knitted black high-neck crop top paired with a black checkered skirt that showcases her midriff. She opts for netted stockings to add a modern touch. With her hairstyle in fringes and her attractive makeup, she looks alluring and reminds us of the ’60s Era. The black thick soul boots look stylish.

Anushka Sen’s Top And Skirt Look

Redefining the old-school glam, Anushka dons a white top underneath a brown slip top featuring a deep plunging neckline. She pairs her look with a beige checkered mini skirt. The brown stockings with leather thigh-high boots remind us of the 60’s time. The pearl hairband and necklace also add a vintage touch.

Jannat and Anushka did a great job styling their looks inspired by the 60s and adding a trendy touch.

So, whose look did you like more? Please share your choice below.