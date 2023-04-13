Jannat Zubair is the truest and versatile star. The actress is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She has earned a huge fan following on Instagram to date. The actress is known for her fashion dos. Whether it is up with her Western or traditional, Zubair has always set up trends for her fans.

Of now, a video of Jannat has gone viral, where she opens up on how she has been mistaken for being “arrogant”

Jannat Zubair Opens Up On Being Arrogant

When the RJ asks her, “I am pretty sure log aapke bare mein perception bana lete honge bahut arrogant hai, toh aapko kya lagta log kaisa mind leke aapse baat karte hai” to which Zubair replied that people meet with the mentioned perception only. However, the video affirms that Zubair holds a humble gesture in life and has an open heart when she meets people.

Have a look at the video-

Work Front

Jannat Zubair has been extremely dedicated towards her work. The actress has made a niche of herself with her acting folios over the years. She has acted in several tv shows and movies as a child actor. She is best known for the show Phulwa.

Speaking of movies, the actress has worked in movies like Hichki, and Luv Ka The End. She recently made her Pollywood debut too.

The actress was last seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also holds a huge fan following on her Instagram too, counting over 40 million followers.

What are your views on the above video? Do you think she is arrogant as a star?