ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair Rahmani meets Jackie Shroff, see what happened next

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the finest and most talented artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The actress has been working hard efficiently since a very young and tender age and well, we love it. See what happened when she met Jackie Shroff

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 04:55:26
Jannat Zubair Rahmani meets Jackie Shroff, see what happened next

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the finest and most talented artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The actress has been working hard efficiently since a very young and tender age and well, we love it. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that Jannat Zubair Rahmani does from her end of shares on social media goes viral in the true sense of the term. Fans and admirers love to shower Jannat with all the kind of love that she deserves and well, why not? Throughout her entire career, she’s worked immensely hard for this and how.

Check out how Jannat Zubair Rahmani met Jackie Shroff and what happened over there:

So, guess what’s the latest that’s happening with Jannat Zubair Rahmani? Well, as per the social media story shared by the diva on her Instagram handle, Jannat Zubair Rahmani was seen having a special meeting with none other than Jackie Shroff and well, as expected, “ek selfie to banta hai yaar.”. Well, do you all want to check out what’s currently happening at her end and fall in love with he cute and adorable moment?

Jannat Zubair Rahmani meets Jackie Shroff, see what happened next 804870

Work Front:

Jannat Zubair Rahmani was last seen in Kulche Chole Punjabi movie and everyone showered her with a lot of love. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. We also wish Jannat Zubair Rahmani all the best for everything that she does from her end in the future.

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Jannat Zubair Rahmani wants to do romantic movie with Mr. Faisu? (Watch unseen video)
Jannat Zubair Rahmani wants to do romantic movie with Mr. Faisu? (Watch unseen video)
Jannat Zubair Rahmani's mother is hospitalized, Faisal Shaikh visits her, Mouni Roy sends 'love'
Jannat Zubair Rahmani's mother is hospitalized, Faisal Shaikh visits her, Mouni Roy sends 'love'
Yaad Aati Hai: Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani feeling emotional in love?
Yaad Aati Hai: Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani feeling emotional in love?
Jannat Zubair Rahmani stabs hearts in strapless bodycon outfit, Ashnoor Kaur likes it
Jannat Zubair Rahmani stabs hearts in strapless bodycon outfit, Ashnoor Kaur likes it
Kitne Bade Jhoote Ho Tum: Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Mr. Faisu's candid video goes viral
Kitne Bade Jhoote Ho Tum: Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Mr. Faisu's candid video goes viral
In Pics: Jannat Zubair looks surreal in pastel yellow adorn
In Pics: Jannat Zubair looks surreal in pastel yellow adorn
Latest Stories
From makeup diaries to Bengali traditional fish curry: Anushka Sen's weekend plans in a nutshell
From makeup diaries to Bengali traditional fish curry: Anushka Sen's weekend plans in a nutshell
Siddharth Nigam turns into shirtless 'Shehzada', Ashi Singh has breakfast to offer
Siddharth Nigam turns into shirtless 'Shehzada', Ashi Singh has breakfast to offer
Surbhi Jyoti wants to sparkle like never before (unseen video alert)
Surbhi Jyoti wants to sparkle like never before (unseen video alert)
Nia Sharma, black v-neck slit dress, and red lipstick, a visual delight
Nia Sharma, black v-neck slit dress, and red lipstick, a visual delight
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar shares quote on self-love, Palak Sindhwani says, "quite literally"
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar shares quote on self-love, Palak Sindhwani says, "quite literally"
Watch: Sanju Samson and Joss Buttler smoke sixes at will against Sunrisers Hyderabad, check out
Watch: Sanju Samson and Joss Buttler smoke sixes at will against Sunrisers Hyderabad, check out
Read Latest News