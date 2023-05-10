ADVERTISEMENT
Jannat Zubair Rahmani trains hard in gym, celebrates 250k reels on 'Babu Shona Mona' song

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. She posts content frequently on social media. Check out her latest social media stories and what's cooking at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 08:36:26
Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The diva has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, that’s why, she’s grown tremendously in the industry courtesy of her hard work and efforts. Since a very tender age, Jannat Zubair Rahmani has focused on good quality work and that’s why, she’s had the ability to foresee things and become successful in the most amazing ways. She’s a successful creative artiste who loves to use her abilities to good effect in order to create a connection with her loyal legion of fans. Well, that’s exactly what we understand by a true artiste, ain’t it?

Check out these latest social media stories shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani from her end:

Whenever Jannat Zubair Rahmani shares new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, it is quite literally a phenomenal experience for the audience to see and witness. Innumerable young girls all over the country look upto her for inspiration and that’s why, we genuinely feel that there’s a lot to learn from her. As far as her latest activities are concerned, Jannat is currently seen training hard at the gym while simultaneously celebrating the success of her song Babu Shona Mona as it completed 250k reels on Instagram. Want to see how she’s doing it? See here below –

Jannat Zubair Rahmani trains hard in gym, celebrates 250k reels on 'Babu Shona Mona' song 805590

Jannat Zubair Rahmani trains hard in gym, celebrates 250k reels on 'Babu Shona Mona' song 805591

Work Front:

Jannat Zubair Rahmani was last seen in Kulche Chole project which did wonderfully in the Punjabi regional entertainment space. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

