Jannat Zubair, Reem Sameer Shaikh & Anushka Sen are ‘saree-ly’ having a blast [Photos]

Highlights:

Jannat Zubair dazzles as the saree queen on Instagram, flaunting diverse silk and designer sarees.

Reem Sameer Shaikh mixes tradition with contemporary chic, stunning in a ruffle work white saree with floral imprints.

Anushka Sen redefines saree style on Instagram, proving sarees can be chic and trendy for any occasion.

Fashion lovers! It’s to unanimously agree that if there’s one trend that’s sizzling hotter than a plate of spicy samosas – sarees! And guess who’s been giving these six-yard wonders a whirl? None other than the fabulous trio: Jannat Zubair, Reem Sameer Shaikh, and Anushka Sen.

Hold onto your pallus, ladies, because this trio is ‘saree-ly’ having a blast, and their Instagram feeds are proof!

Jannat Zubair: Glittery and gala

If sarees had a queen, Jannat Zubair would undoubtedly wear the crown! Her Instagram is like a saree rainbow, bursting with colours and fabrics that make you want to do a saree cartwheel. Silk sarees? Check. Designer sarees? Double check. Jannat’s got saree style in spades, and she’s not afraid to flaunt it. With her million-dollar smile and saree swag, she’s basically our saree goals personified.

And given that, here’s how Jannat oozed off with nothing but glam in her red glittery sheer saree. Teamed with the right shades on her face, the diva gave off nothing but goals.

Reem Sameer Shaikh: Plays with florals, ruffles and abstract

Reem Sameer Shaikh, the darling of TV, is spinning her magic in sarees like a whirlwind. Her saree photoshoots are like a Bollywood dream sequence, with her twirling and swirling like a Bollywood diva. Reem’s fashion philosophy? Mixing tradition with a dash of contemporary chic. She’s like a modern-day saree enchantress, and we’re here for it!

Here, the diva can be seen in a perfecto ruffle work see-through white saree with floral imprints. Teamed with sleeveless strappy blouse, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Anushka Sen: Minimal yet astounding charmer

Anushka Sen, the multi-talented wonder, is on a mission to redefine saree style. Her Insta feed is a treasure trove of saree experimentation. From classic six yards to fusion sarees that could make a fashion guru’s head spin, Anushka rocks them all. Her message is clear – sarees aren’t just for grandma’s birthday; they’re a chic and trendy choice for any occasion.

Anushka Sen is nothing but a ball of beauty in this classy silver hued saree. She blends in minimal with glam like no one! Check out:

Sarees: The Ultimate Fashion Chameleon

Sarees have been around since time immemorial, and they’ve got more style than a Bollywood dance-off. From traditional silk sarees that whisper elegance to breezy georgette sarees that scream ‘let’s party,’ there’s a saree for every mood. What’s fabulous about sarees is their ability to transform you into the diva you were born to be.

So, whether you’re ready to channel your inner Jannat, twirl like Reem, or experiment like Anushka, the saree world is your oyster! These three sirens are proof that sarees are timeless, versatile, and downright fun. So go ahead, drape yourself in a saree, and let’s make sarees ‘saree-ously’ cool again!