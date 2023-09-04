Television | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair is a heartthrob diva in the town. In the printed crop top and white pants, the diva exudes perfect boho glam in her latest Instagram photo dump

Jannat Zubair is a stunning actress in the Indian Television industry. The social media influencer never fails to make a place in the hearts of millions of people with her fashion file. Whether ethnic or western, exuding her magic with her fashion is her favorite glam. This time, the actress is flaunting her boho glam in the comfort wear.

Jannat Zubair’s Perfect Boho Glam In Pictures

Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, Jannat Zubair can be seen wearing a multi-color blue printed crop top with tie knot detailing from Shubh Shree Studio paired with a white pleated bottom, making it a perfect boho match. The oxidized necklace and nose ring from Women Code add an extra dose of sophistication to her glam.

But wait, there is more! Jannat elevates her enchanting appearance with rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, and pink lips. With her open, silly hairstyle, she embraced her comfort and style. Styled by Sujata, the diva flaunts her picturesque figure and the mesmerizing glimpse.

In the images, Jannat caught our attention in the stunning poses. The beauty never leaves a chance to impress with her fashion file, and this is just another example.

Did you like Jannat Zubair’s perfect boho match in a printed crop top and white pants? Let us know in the comments.