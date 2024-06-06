Japanese Food- Cozy Selfies: A Peek Into TMKOC’S Palak Sindhwani’s Girls Day Out

Palak Sindhwani is a popular Indian actress who rose to fame by portraying the role of adult Sonu Bhide in the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Besides her on-screen appearance, the diva entertains her fans through social media. From her chilling vacation moments to achieving new goals, the diva keeps her fans updated with all the insights of her life. Today, she took time off work to spend moments with her girl gang. Let’s take a peek inside Palak’s day out with her girls.

Inside Palak Sindhwani’s Day Out With Her Girl Gang

Taking some time off from her busy schedule, Palak treated herself to a well-deserved fun time with her girl gang. The gorgeous diva amazed her fans with a sneak peek into her girls’ day out. The TMKOC actress had a great time with her girls at a newly opened restaurant in Mumbai. The actress graced her look for her night out in a simple white mini-dress with tie-knot detail. The actress looks sparkling, leaving her tresses open and adorning her avatar with simple earrings. The shiny cheeks, kajal eyes, and nude lips complemented her simplicity. With a statement handbag, she rounded her summer night party look.

Looking into her fun vibes, the actress treated herself to some refreshing drinks and Japanese food called Sushi. Other mouth-watering dishes can be seen clearly in the photos. In the photos shared on her Instagram, Palak looks happy. From taking selfies and hugging each other to getting candid in the moody backdrop, the actress had great fun on her girls’ day out.