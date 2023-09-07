Television | Celebrities

Jasmin Bhasin is our beloved beauty queen. Once again, with her fashion in traditional, she is making hearts flutter with her divine appearance. Check out below

Jasmin Bhasin, the gorgeous and talented actress in the Telly world, has once again left the internet in awe of her elegance in traditional flair. Known for her bubbliness and style, the actress never fails to step into fashion with her impeccable wardrobe collection. This time, the beauty is acing her elegance glam in a white chikankari kurta set.

Jasmin Bhasin Aces Elegance In White Kurta Set

Styled by Ankita Patel, Jasmin Bhasin dons a beautiful white chikankari kurta paired with matching pajamas and a see-through dupatta from the fashion house Roze India. In the divine ensemble, she aces her mesmerizing beauty.

But wait, there is more to add elegance. Jasmin adorns her ethnicity with long silver oxidized jhumkas, bangles, and a suryakanti ring from The Bling Girl and KEIYURA Jewellers. Adding up to her enchanting appearance, she pairs her look with rosy cheeks, pink lips, winged eyeliner, a small bindi on her forehead, and her hair tied in loose braids with the help of her makeup artist Taskeen Hussain Chunawala.

Bharat Rawail captured the actress in the perfect shot as she embraced her ethnicity in the beautiful green nature. Her striking poses, lying on the tree, flaunting her beautiful smile, and those heart-stabbing ‘aadaye’ make hearts flutter.

Undoubtedly, Jasmin in the beautiful white chikankari kurta set aces ethnic elegance.

So, did you like Jasmin Bhasin’s ethnicity? Let us know in the comments.