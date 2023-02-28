The beauties Jasmin Bhasin and Reem Sameer Sheikh are back with stunning photoshoots on social media, and here the divas have left their fans amazed with their grace in the pictures. The actresses are avid social media users, owning a zillion of followers on their Instagram profiles, these stars have managed to drop in some rampant goals with their latest pictures as now.

Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her trip to Madrid 2023. The Bigg Boss beauty looked stunning in her beautiful white jumpsuit that she topped on her red full-sleeved top. The actress completed the look with her long curly hairdo. The actress rounded it off with minimal makeover and white sneakers. Posing all cute in the pictures, the actress wrote, “Madrid 2023”

Here take a look-

Reem Sameer Sheikh, the Ishq Mein Ghayal actress took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture. The actress looked gorgeous in her no makeup aesthetic in the pictures. She wore a stylish white sleeveless tank top that she topped on her black sports bra. The actress completed it with no makeup and left her long gorgeous tresses open on her shoulders. Sharing the picture, she captioned it saying, “Gehraiyaan”.

Here take a look-

Jasmin Bhasin shot to overnight fame after her stint in Bigg Boss. The actress earlier to that has been featured in Punjabi films and music videos too. Later her Bigg Boss stint she earned popularity nationwide. She got featured in an array of music videos later to that. On the other hand, Reem Sameer became a household name after her amazing work in the show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan. As of now she is busy shooting for Ishq Mein Ghayal.