Jasmin Bhasin Beams With Pride As Aly Goni Turns Businessman

The beloved couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are perfect examples of the ‘made for each other’ phrase. Apart from their amazing chemistry, the duo is known for their love, support, and genuine admiration for each other. Whether in personal life or in professional life, they never miss a chance to express their admiration or stand by to support. Recently, Aly Goni surprised fans by becoming a businessman and launching his own brand.

Extending her support for the ‘love of her life,’ Jasmin Bhasin shared a story praising Aly. In the story, the actress shared the glimpse of a White Honey bottle and in the text she wrote, “@alygoni I am so proud of you. The way your growing and building a successful life.” Further, she wrote, “Best quality with purity, Order now.”

Yesterday, Aly Goni dropped a video on his Instagram handle with a long caption revealing his new venture. The actor turned entrepreneur launched his organic brand, which has products direct from the valley of Kashmir. In the caption, he wrote, “New beginnings, our new venture. Presenting you my own organic brand @kashmirorganicnuts direct from the valley of Kashmir.. 100% Organic honey, Kesar ( saffron), Shilajit and some more organic stuff. Shower your love and blessing, chose pure and healthy with #KashmirOrganicNuts is live now

http://www.kashmirorganicnuts.com

#bismillah.”

Aly Goni is a successful actor in the television world. He has worked in shows like Tashan-e-ishq, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and many others.