Jasmin Bhasin drops BTS moments of ‘Bani’ from ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’

Excitement is building as Jasmin Bhasin treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of “Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.” Taking on the role of Bani in this eagerly anticipated film, Jasmin shared a stunning photo, giving us a glimpse of the Holi festivities in the movie. Dressed in a gorgeous traditional suit, she exudes the vibrant mood of the festival, hinting that Holi might play a significant role in the storyline.

The Punjabi sensation, Gippy Grewal, is set to extend the much-loved ‘Ardaas’ franchise with its third installment. “Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di” features Gippy Grewal in the lead, supported by an ensemble cast including Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Guggi, and Prince Kanwaljeet Singh. Produced by Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija, the announcement was made through an official statement.

Expressing his sentiments about the upcoming film, Gippy shared, “Ardaas holds a special place in my heart as it marked my directorial debut. The audience has showered the franchise with love, and I feel a heightened responsibility to deliver a film that entertains and resonates with them. It’s more than just a film for me; it’s an emotion. I am happy to collaborate with Panorama Studios for this project.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman of Panorama Studios, added, “After our successful collaboration on ‘Carry On Jattiye,’ this marks our second venture with Gippy Grewal. He is a remarkable actor, producer, and director, playing a pivotal role in promoting quality content and elevating Punjabi cinema globally. Working with him was a delightful experience, and ‘Ardaas 3,’ being his directorial, makes it even more special.”

In keeping with the thematic essence of its predecessors, ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ promises to be a socially relevant family drama. While fans eagerly await this cinematic treat, Gippy Grewal is gearing up for the release of ‘Warning 2,’ scheduled to hit theaters on February 2. Additionally, the actor has ‘Carry On Jattiye’ in the pipeline, featuring co-stars Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover, and Sargun Mehta, promising a diverse cinematic feast for the audience. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as the ‘Ardaas’ franchise continues to captivate hearts.