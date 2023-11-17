Jasmin Bhasin Embodies Grace In Modern-day Embellished Lehenga, See Photos

Jasmine Bhasin is one of the most famous Indian actresses in the television world. The diva never misses a chance to embrace herself in a fashion that makes heads wherever she goes. However, this time, the actress embodies elegance in the modern-day inspiration-heavy lehenga for a magazine photoshoot. Let’s have a look below.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Allure In Heavy Lehenga

Jasmin dropped a series of photos from her latest magazine photoshoot a day ago. She wears a stunning rosy lehenga from the Kalighata clothing brand for a graceful photoshoot. The exquisite ensemble includes a plunge-neck blouse featuring floral craft around the shoulder, followed by the long sheer cape detailing. The intricate motif and stonework increase the beauty of the outfit. She paired this with the matching rosy lehenga skirt embellished with intricate work all over the outfit.

Jasmin’s take on styling her look elevates her appearance with the long statement earrings and matching bangles. Her messy tied hairstyle with the rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips elevates her appearance. In the striking photos, the diva embraces her ethnic look in a modern way. And we love her new avatar that screams attention. She exudes the perfect modern Indian bride in the simple allure.

