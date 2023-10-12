Jasmin Bhasin enjoys grooming session after hospital discharge

Jasmin Bhasin, the beloved actress known for her vibrant personality and striking beauty, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse of her day, and it’s nothing short of delightful. In the series of photos shared on her Instagram, Jasmin begins her story in a car, on her way to a well-deserved grooming session. Jasmin is joined by her furry friends on this day.

In the next photo, Jasmin finds herself in the midst of a hairstyling session, poised to make a significant decision – should she go for bangs or maintain her current look? With her hairdresser in action, the actress playfully engages with her fans, asking for their input on this style shift.

Jasmin was recently hospitalized. She had informed her fans via Instagram about getting diagnosed with a stomach infection. Earlier, Beau Aly Goni had shared a picture of Jasmin from the hospital giving fans an update on her health. Concerned fans showered love on her and wished her to ‘get well soon’.

The actress was admitted to the hospital on October 9 and was undergoing treatment. Yesterday, she got discharged from the hospital. She captioned the photo: “Bye bye hospital, hope not to see you again soon. Last three days were very tough and critical. But I am back, better & stronger then before. Loads of love and thank you sooo much guys for all your love , wishes and prayers.”