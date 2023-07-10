Jasmin Bhasin Flaunts Ethnicity In Salwar Kurta; Fans Awestruck

The beautiful Jasmin Bhasin is a well-known actress in the Indian Television industry. She is an inspiration for others with her fashion goals. Her unique taste in fashion always amazed her fans. Whether she styles herself in ethnic drapes or chic western dresses, Jasmin always makes a statement with her fashion choices. Yet again, her ethnicity is velvet salwar suit is grabbing attention.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Flaunts Ethnicity

The diva shared a new reel on her Instagram, flaunting her ethnicity in a velvet salwar kurta. She styled herself in a dark blue velvet kurta with gold embellishment paired with matching palazzo pants and a net dupatta. She accessorized her look with a gold drop earring and rings in her hand.

In addition, her open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, rosy makeup, and pink lips rounded her appearance. In the shared video, the actress flaunted her ethnicity through her gorgeous look. She walked through the green grasses and enjoyed her time. Throughout the video, one thing that caught attention was her beautiful smile. Jasmin always makes one go crazy with her magical looks and style.

Reacting to her new avatar, a user wrote, “Pov : Jasmin bhasin sabse haseen 🥹🫶🏻🧿.” The other wrote, “Rabba ne tujhko banane me kardi hai husn ki khali tijoriya💙🧿 @jasminbhasin2806.”

Undoubtedly you loved Jasmin Bhasin’s ethnic look and want to try it out. You can style it for events, parties, and functions.

Did you like Jasmin Bhasin’s new ethnic avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.