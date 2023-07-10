ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Jasmin Bhasin Flaunts Ethnicity In Salwar Kurta; Fans Awestruck

Jasmin Bhasin is a famous diva in the Television world. In her latest Instagram pictures, the diva flaunted her ethnicity in a velvet salwar suit; check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jul,2023 19:30:20
Jasmin Bhasin Flaunts Ethnicity In Salwar Kurta; Fans Awestruck 832518

The beautiful Jasmin Bhasin is a well-known actress in the Indian Television industry. She is an inspiration for others with her fashion goals. Her unique taste in fashion always amazed her fans. Whether she styles herself in ethnic drapes or chic western dresses, Jasmin always makes a statement with her fashion choices. Yet again, her ethnicity is velvet salwar suit is grabbing attention.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Flaunts Ethnicity

The diva shared a new reel on her Instagram, flaunting her ethnicity in a velvet salwar kurta. She styled herself in a dark blue velvet kurta with gold embellishment paired with matching palazzo pants and a net dupatta. She accessorized her look with a gold drop earring and rings in her hand.

In addition, her open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, rosy makeup, and pink lips rounded her appearance. In the shared video, the actress flaunted her ethnicity through her gorgeous look. She walked through the green grasses and enjoyed her time. Throughout the video, one thing that caught attention was her beautiful smile. Jasmin always makes one go crazy with her magical looks and style.

Reacting to her new avatar, a user wrote, “Pov : Jasmin bhasin sabse haseen 🥹🫶🏻🧿.” The other wrote, “Rabba ne tujhko banane me kardi hai husn ki khali tijoriya💙🧿 @jasminbhasin2806.”

Undoubtedly you loved Jasmin Bhasin’s ethnic look and want to try it out. You can style it for events, parties, and functions.

Did you like Jasmin Bhasin’s new ethnic avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics 823942
Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics
Jasmin Bhasin keeps sensuality in check in embellished black saree, see video 823255
Jasmin Bhasin keeps sensuality in check in embellished black saree, see video
Jasmin Bhasin's white desi salwar avatar is quintessential Eid look 822411
Jasmin Bhasin’s white desi salwar avatar is quintessential Eid look
Aly Goni's romantic birthday wish for partner Jasmin Bhasin is 'couple goals' 821326
Aly Goni’s romantic birthday wish for partner Jasmin Bhasin is ‘couple goals’
Learn 'Rome-ing' in Rome from Jasmin Bhasin 820424
Learn ‘Rome-ing’ in Rome from Jasmin Bhasin
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin and beau Aly Goni go on a romantic bike ride 819718
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin and beau Aly Goni go on a romantic bike ride
Latest Stories
Kriti Sanon’s Monday motivation mantra is here, watch 832488
Kriti Sanon’s Monday motivation mantra is here, watch
Hombale Films KGF Franchise adds an extra feather to its glory as Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July! 832563
Hombale Films KGF Franchise adds an extra feather to its glory as Prashanth Neel’s KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July!
Sara Tendulkar's 'Pig Day' Is Too Cute To Handle 832546
Sara Tendulkar’s ‘Pig Day’ Is Too Cute To Handle
Shrenik Arora leaves audiences spellbound with his captivating performance in Adhura 832560
Shrenik Arora leaves audiences spellbound with his captivating performance in Adhura
A23 and SIIMA on a Hunt for an All Girls Band to Perform at SIIMA Dubai 832558
A23 and SIIMA on a Hunt for an All Girls Band to Perform at SIIMA Dubai
Milenge Milenge Turns 13 832556
Milenge Milenge Turns 13
Read Latest News